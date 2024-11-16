If you failed to grab tickets for the three Coldplay concerts in India next year, fret not. The British rock band and promoter BookMyShow Live added another bonus show for January 25, 2025, in Ahmedabad. The booking for the last India concert opens today. Here's all you need to know. (Also Read – Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow reacts to scalping and black marketing, promises to assist probe) Coldplay will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025

When and where to book

You can book your tickets for the Ahmedabad concert of the Chris Martin-led band today when the booking starts at 12 pm on Saturday, November 16. The booking process is the same as the last two times – go to the official website or app of BookMyShow, make sure to sign in, go to the page of Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour, and click on ‘Book.’ It will take you to the waiting room if you visit before 12 pm. After 12 pm, you'll be added to the queue. Once your turn comes, you can pick your category and number of seats and make payment.

Please note that waiting for a longer duration on this page will not guarantee you a better position in the queue. A maximum of 4 tickets can be booked per user for the Coldplay Ahmedabad show. Once you are on the seat layout page, you have approximately 4 minutes to book your tickets. Review the seat layout and ticket category availability and make a quick decision to proceed and complete the booking. Avoid clicking 'back' or closing or refreshing the page, as this will require you to start the process over.

About Coldplay's 4th concert in India

The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025. According to a press release by the ticketing platform, the multiple Grammy-award-winning band will perform for a potential audience of 1,00,000 fans (the stadium capacity is 1.32 lakh), making it “the biggest stadium show of their career.”

In September, Coldplay announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The music group added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand. The announcement of adding a new show comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes.

The Enforcement Directorate began a probe in the alleged illegal sale of tickets of concerts of 'Coldplay' and Diljit Dosanjh after these events were sold out in just minutes on online ticketing platforms, including Zomato Live. Many of them then landed on unauthorised platforms where they were being sold at exorbitant prices.