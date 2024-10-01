Chris Martin reveals Coldplay plans to release only ‘12 proper albums’: It's really important that we have that limit

Singer Chris Martin has shared that Coldplay will release a total of '12 proper albums' as a band. Speaking with PEOPLE, Chris also said that it's "really important that we have that limit". (Also Read | Coldplay ticket row: Mumbai lawyer takes BookMyShow to court for alleged scam) Coldplay will release its tenth studio album in October.

Chris Martin talks about Coldplay albums

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that's real...less is more. And for some of our critics, even less would be even more. It's really important that we have that limit. There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There's about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. and also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great."

Chris shares band's plans

He added, "I don't know where the songs come from. I don't know where the ideas come from, but that's just been coming to me for about four or five years now. Like, 'You have to finish like this,' and I trust that just like I trust the songs. So if we do something together after that creatively beyond touring, then it'll be something different, or it'll be a side thing, or it'll be a compilation of things we hadn't finished."

A reason for Chris' decision to retire from making albums is that, to make a "great" project, "it's such a lot of wrangling of people," he added, "and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves."

About Coldplay

Coldplay's tenth studio album, Moon Music, is scheduled for release on October 4. Apart from Chris, the band comprises of Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.

The band will perform on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. The concert will mark Coldplay's first visit to India in eight years. They previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016.

Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at the Wembley Stadium in London, the UK.