Deepika Padukone to reprise her role in Kalki 2898 AD? Here's what the producers say

Deepika Padukone earned praise for her performance in Kalki 2898 AD. The interval block in the film, where her character Sumathi walks on fire, was picked by many fans as one of the most powerful moments of the film. Now, with the sequel in the making, will Deepika return to play Sumathi? At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, producers and sisters Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies shared an update, as per a report by Indian Express. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin calls Deepika Padukone's fire scene his most favourite: 'It was a leap of faith') Deepika Padukone played a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 AD.

Will Deepika be back in Kalki sequel?

Priyanka and Swapna said that some parts of the sequel have already been shot. They went on to add, “It’s good enough for us to make a good part two. 30-35 percent of part two has already been shot. Kalki 2 will have a big international release."

They went on to add, “She will still be the mother in some part of the film.” Deepika was pregnant when she shot the crucial scene in the Nag Ashwin-directorial. She has been on a break ever since she gave birth to daughter Dua in September. If she returns to work with the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, it will mark Deepika's first film since giving birth.

More details

Kalki 2898 AD mixes sci-fi with Indian mythology and tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) who crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and a pregnant lab subject called SU-M80 (Deepika). The film ends on a note that sets things up for the sequel. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which released in theatres earlier this month in Diwali. The latest instalment in the cop universe also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.