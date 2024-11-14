Ranveer Singh can't get enough of Deepika Padukone on 6th wedding anniversary, first after Dua Padukone Singh's birth

Ranveer's wish for Deepika

Ranveer took to his Instagram handle on Thursday morning and shared a photo dump of Deepika to wish her on the occasion. The first slide was an adorable video of Deepika laughing incessantly. Then there was a selfie of her in the sea during a vacation, pictures of her dressed casually in Western and Indian attires, of her enjoying ice cream and cakes, looking animated by sticking her tongue out, ready to hop on a private jet, working out, traveling inside a car, and a click from her viral maternity photoshoot. There was also a picture of Ranveer watching Deepika's song from her 2015 cult film Piku on television.

Ranveer captioned the post, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day (smiling and obviously emojis) #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone (flying kiss and heart emojis) I love you (evil eye and infinity emojis).”

About Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika met and began dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 romantic comedy Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. They subsequently shared the screen space in Bhansali's 2015 period romance Bajirao Mastani, Homi Adajania's 2014 road movie Finding Fanny, Kabir Khan's 2022 period sports drama 83, and Rohit Shetty's 2022 comedy Cirkus and most recently, cop drama Singham Again.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como Italy, in the presence of family and close friends. They unveiled their wedding video only 5 years later on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. Ranveer and Deepika announced her pregnancy earlier this year. They became parents to daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September. They haven't revealed the baby's face yet.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.