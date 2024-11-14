Mukesh Khanna clarifies he doesn't want to prove he's better than Ranveer Singh: ‘I have to create legacy of Shaktimaan'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing India's OG superhero Shaktimaan, left fans thrilled when he announced the return of the iconic character to Indian screens this week. However, when the internet claimed it's a befitting reply to newer actors like Ranveer Singh who want to take on the mantle of Shaktimaan, Mukesh chose to issue an explanation. (Also Read – Mukesh Khanna makes old and new generations cringe as he teases Shaktimaan's return: ‘2000 was 24 years ago!’) Mukesh Khanna returns as Shaktimaan, says he doesn't want to prove he's better than Ranveer Singh

Mukesh Khanna's clarification

Mukesh took to his X handle late Wednesday night and shared a new picture of him in his Shaktimaan costume, pointing a finger at the camera. The text along with the picture stated in Hindi, “Lo main aa gaya (Here I come) Shaktimaan Returns.” Mukesh wrote in the caption, “I have come to clarify a misconception which a section of my viewers are started having that through this song and press conference i had come to declare to the world that i will be the next Shaktimaan. Totally wrong. Let me explain.”

On being the OG Shaktimaan

“Firstly why should i say i will be the next Shaktimaan. I am already the Shaktimaan. There would be another Shaktimaan only when there is a Shaktimaan. And i am that Shaktimaan. Without me there can not be other Shaktimaan. Since as Shaktimaan I have to create the Legacy of Shaktimaan,” Mukesh wrote. “Secondly i have not come to prove or show that i am better than Ranveer singh or any one who will wear the mantle of Shaktimaan. Become the next Shaktimaan,” he added.

On his return as Shaktimaan

Mukesh then spelt out the reasons behind his return as Shaktimaan 24 years later. “I came as older Shaktimaan to pass on a messages to today’s generation only because i felt older Shaktimaan will be in a better position to do that than the new one because the older Shaktimaan already has readymade audience for the last 27 years.”

“i came with a patriotic quiz song as older Shaktimaan because i can and everyone should clearly see that Darkness and Evil is prevailing over children of today. In Shaktimaan’s language it can be said - 'Andhera kaayam ho raha hai' (Darkness is prevailing). So the need of the hour is, this message should be urgently passed,” He added. Mukesh also clarified that there will be a new Shaktimaan, but he doesn't know who that is yet. “Hunt is still on,” he reasoned.

Shaktimaan, which originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of the most popular superhero shows in India. The show ran for more than 450 episodes and has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers. Last year, there were reports that Ranveer Singh, who wanted to play the new Shaktimaan in a movie, spent over 2 hours at Mukesh Khanna's home, trying to convince him to go ahead. However, the film has been shelved.