Internet asks Mukesh Khanna to ‘please stop’ as he teases Shaktimaan's return: ‘Isse acha Ranveer Singh ko karne dete’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna seems hell bent on not letting go of Shaktimaan, the TV superhero character he played in late 90s. On Monday, he announced the return of the show with a teaser--that looked like it was still made in the Y2K-- and the interest is not impressed. (Also read: ) Mukesh Khanna is not winning over any new fans with his Shaktimaan return announcement.

Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback. In the video, we see Shaktimaan flying and landing in a school where he sings a song about freedom while looking at pictures of Indian freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

“It's Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message . He returns with a Teaching. For today's generation. Welcome Him. With both hands,” he wrote.

Reddit is not impressed

Reddit was cringing hard at the teaser. A person wrote that Shaktimaan is a thing of the past and selling it with same old packaging will just not work anymore. “It's not 1990s or early 2000s anymore, people born during the time are going to watch 15 mins or one episode of it for nostalgia or status sharing. New generation doesn't give a flying damn about it,” wrote a person.

Another said, “Mukesh uncle needs to understand that 2000 was 24 years ago. The monolithic TV watching habits of Indian people have changed drastically. The market has fragmented a lot and people have too much content to think about an old show. Wo zamana chala gaya jab bacche Shaktiman ko real samajhte thhey or chhat se kood jaate thhey. No one cares about this show anymore.”

“This is not the time when kids are not aware of x men & other characters... This guy is deluded..,” wrote another.

Should've let Ranveer do it?

Other also mentioned the shelved Shaktimaan movie that Ranveer Singh ‘begged’ Mukesh Khanna to allow him to make. “Isse acha Ranveer ko krne dete ye movie. This looks so bad He wouldn't be able to cash on nostalgia also. The vfx is so bad,” wrote a person. “He’s so stupid.. he didn’t let Ranveer make the movie even when he was begging him and now he’s come up with this sh*t.. sorry but the graphics look like there were created in the 60’s.” A person added, “Uncle thinks he's sitting on a gold mine and should protect it at all costs. Probably the reason the movie would either never make it to the floors or will not work. I mean the only reason it will work is because of pure nostalgia.”

About Shaktimaan and the ‘new show’

Shaktimaan, which originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of the most popular superhero shows in India. The show ran for more than 450 episodes and has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers.

While speaking to ANI on Monday, the actor opened up about his deep connection with the role and his excitement about reprising it.

"This is a costume within me...I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me...I did well in Shatimaan because it came from within me...Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting...I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again," the actor shared.

On bringing Shaktimaan back to a new generation, the actor said, "I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today's generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath."