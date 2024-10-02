Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Kapil Sharma for skit on Shaktimaan; explains why he called him ‘uncultured’

What Mukesh said

During the chat, Mukesh said: “I don’t like Bigg Boss or The Kapil Sharma Show because of the vulgarity, but he (Kapil Sharma) is a terrific entertainer, no doubt. There were two incidents… I won’t say they made me ‘anti-Kapil,’ but my vibrations didn’t match with him. The person might be good, but you don’t feel comfortable with him. I don’t think he even realises it, but I had told Krushna Abhishek. They used to do skits on Comedy Circus, and the mistake Kapil made was that he wore Shaktimaan’s costume, and in front of him was a girl, with a bed shown on the side.”

On Kapil's Shaktimaan performance

He went on to add, “I said, ‘What the hell!’ We’ve made this character so righteous, and you’re showing that since he’s busy, he isn’t going to a girl—otherwise, he would be wooing them. You’re doing this just for the sake of comedy. I called Krushna and questioned him about the act. Krushna told me that he was supposed to do this act, but Kapil took it from him. The second incident happened at an award show. I was sitting in the front row, and Kapil was, I think, just starting in the industry. So, Kapil sat next to me for 10-20 minutes but didn’t greet me once. He just took his award and left. These two things were on my mind. That’s why I said he is uncultured. Why do you think of yourself as being so big? When such a person behaves like this, they lose respect.”

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. It premieres new episodes every Saturday evening on Netflix.