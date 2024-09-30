Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh persuaded him for 3 hours to play Shaktimaan: ‘Nude photoshoot started my aversion’

Mukesh Khanna recently addressed reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh was being considered for the role of Shaktimaan. The veteran actor, who had previously denied it, has now explained the reasoning behind his decision. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh said that Ranveer's nude photoshoot is one of the factors contributing to his aversion to casting him. (Also read: Mukesh Khanna says he scolded Akshay Kumar for doing pan masala ads: ‘Pakad ke maarna chahiye’) Mukesh Khanna said that Ranveer Singh tried to persuade him for 3 hours to play Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna calls Ranveer Singh ‘terrific actor’

Mukesh, when asked about his meeting with Ranveer and why he thinks the actor is not suitable to play Shaktimaan, stated, “I don't take names as I am not supposed to criticise any actor. People get offended. But now everyone knows that Ranveer Singh came to convince me. I can't hide it that I had called him a ‘terrific actor’ and praised his ‘energy’. People started posting pictures on social media as if Ranveer had been finalised to play Shaktimaan. Since, I hadn't taken a call on it as I have a contract with Sony, I posted a video where I said, I have not said anything about the lead actor so please wait for sometime.”

He further said, “That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor. When I praised him I mentioned that nobody else in the film industry has the energy like him. But I haven't approved him for the role. He must have felt bad. However, in the industry it is the producer who casts the actor not the other way round. That photoshoot (a nude shoot with Dirty magazine) was one of the very big reasons that started my aversion to him. When I saw that photoshoot, I said, kya kar raha hai yaar (What are you doing).”

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will next be seen in Sigham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and others in pivotal roles.