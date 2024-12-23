Badshah seemingly advises Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon to stay united, learn from his and Honey Singh's mistake

Diljit Dosanjh earlier gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his concert. However, recently, AP Dhillon claimed that Diljit had blocked him. The Lover singer, however, denied the claims. Amid this, Badshah shared a cryptic post about unity. Badshah talks about unity amid AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh's feud.

Badshah's appeal to Diljit, Dhillon

On Monday, Badshah took to Instagram and without naming anyone, the singer wrote, “Please don’t make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.' United we stand."

Badshah talks about staying united in a cryptic post

For the unversed, Badshah and Honey Singh, who began their careers together, went their separate ways after a public tiff and took potshots at each other several times. However, earlier this year during a concert, Badshah decided to end his feud with the singer and rapper.

He said during his performance against GraFest 2024, “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind- and that's Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realized when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the'. Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best.”

All about AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh feud

During his Chandigarh concert, AP Dhillon reacted to Diljit’s shoutout for him and said, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Diljit then denied the claim of blocking AP Dhillon and shared on Instagram, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)." This was followed by AP Dhillon sharing ‘proofs’. He shared screen recordings of how he was able to look at Diljit's Instagram profile after he was unblocked.