Badshah rubbishes reports of violating traffic rules in Gurugram: ‘Bhai, Thar toh hai bhi nahi mere pass’

Badshah has landed in a spot of trouble after reports claimed that he was fined ₹15,500 for driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram on December 15. The incident allegedly happened when he was going to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concert for his scheduled performance. However, the Bollywood rapper has swiftly denied the claims, saying he doesn’t even own a Thar. Also read: Rapper Badshah flouts traffic rules in Gurugram, police issue ₹15,000 challan Badshah took to Instagram to set the record straight.

What we know about the traffic violation report

On Tuesday, it was reported that Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan of over ₹15,000 after a Mahindra Thar carrying popular rapper Badshah was found driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to reports, Badshah was reportedly driving a Mahindra Thar as part of a convoy of three vehicles that took an illegal route, causing public outrage.

Virender Vij, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The Thar was registered in the name of a person, Dipender Hooda of Panipat, and he was driving it. The overall online fine imposed against Hooda was ₹15,500 under three sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including dangerous driving and wrong-side driving,” Vij said.

Badshah reacts

As soon as the reports gained prominence on social media, Badshah took to his social media to deny the accusations.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Badshah posted a note, which read, “Bhai, Thar toh hai bhi nai mere pass, na mai drive kar raha tha us din (Brother, I don’t own a Thar and I was not driving that day). I was being driven in a white Vellfire, and we always drive responsibly. Chahe gaadiyan chahe game (Be it cars or games).”

He posted the note with Manna Dey’s song, Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo, from the classic film, Mera Naam Joker.

His Insta story.

His team hits back

Yesterday, Badshah’s team had released a statement to dismiss the claims. "We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false,” read the statement.

The statement added, “On the night of the concert, Badshah was a passenger in a white Toyota Vellfire (Registration Number HR 55 AU 3333), a vehicle provided by Bakshi Transport Service Private Limited and driven by a licensed professional driver. Our transportation arrangements for the entirety of the event included a Toyota Vellfire and three additional Toyota Innova Crystas to ensure the safe and efficient transport of our team. Badshah was not operating any of the above-mentioned vehicles at any point during the alleged incident”.

The note also stressed that “no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening”.