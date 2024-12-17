Varun Dhawan trolled for incorrect lip-syncing at Karan Aujla’s concert; fans say ‘should've invited Vicky Kaushal’

Last weekend, Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter Karan Aujla left Delhi NCR dancing to his beats when he hosted his debut concert in Gurugram. He was on fire and much like the name of his tour, It Was All A Dream. Well, a major highlight of this concert were the crazy cameos. Rapper Badshah joined Karan and performed the song they first collaborated for— Players. But that’s not all! Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently promoting his next film Baby John, also surprised fans with his special appearance on Aujla’s show. But the actor is now being trolled for a viral video from the concert. Karan Aujla was joined by Varun Dhawan last weekend during his It Was All A Dream tour

During the concert, Varun grooved on Karan’s chartbuster hit Jee Ni Lagda. Well, in a viral clip from the evening, we see Karan put his arm around the Bollywood actor as he sings live for the audience. But netizens have now pointed out that Varun was making ‘random lip movements’, accusing him of incorrectly lip-syncing to Karan’s song. Varun is now being brutally trolled for the same, with many social media users accusing him of not knowing the lyrics to Karan’s songs. The comment section has now become a playground for trolls!

Talking about Karan’s hit track Tauba Tauba, from the film Bad Newz, with Vicky Kaushal, one internet user shared, “karan should've invited vicky kaushal instead 🔥,” whereas another referred to Karan’s infamous feud with late singer Sidhu Moosewala and wrote, “Varun b sidhu da fan niklya😂.” Another comment read, “That's me in a group viva,” while a netizen took a dig at his film Bhediya (2022) and joked, “Bro was singing in bhediya language.”

Well, we don’t know about the lip-syncing, but the vibe was right on point! On the film front, Varun will return to the silver screen on December 25 in and as Baby John. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the action thriller has been written and co-produced by Atlee.