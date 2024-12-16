Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karan Aujla surprises fans by dancing to Salman Khan’s song; Badshah, Varun Dhawan make a cameo at his concert

ByMahima Pandey
Dec 16, 2024 02:06 AM IST

Karan Aujla left fans spellbound with his electrifying concert in Delhi NCR. Here’s a peek into the fun, which went to another level with Varun Dhawan & Badshah

It’s concert season in Delhi NCR and fans just can’t get enough! But the latest in the list was extra special— we are talking about Punjabi singing sensation Karan Aujla’s first ever concert in the city. On December 15, the Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter hosted his debut concert in Gurugram, in the latest leg of the It Was All A Dream tour in India. It was truly an evening to remember with crazy energy and love in the air. Love for Karan, his music and his passion. The vibe was wholesome, with the singer constantly telling his fans how much he adored each and every one of them, while they cheered for him.

Karan Aujla was joined by Badshah and Varun Dhawan at his Gurugram concert
Karan Aujla was joined by Badshah and Varun Dhawan at his Gurugram concert

But a major highlight of the evening was when Karan took a tiny break from his chartbuster hits and surprised fans by singing, and grooving on, Salman Khan’s iconic track O Oh Jaane Jaana. He even did the hook step, making the crowd go gaga! Later, Karan requested his fans to always love and respect their parents, reminding us of Salman’s ‘don’t trouble your mother’ dialogue from Bigg Boss. Can we get a collab please? Apart from this surprise, Karan won hearts as he performed his super hit songs Softly, Jee Ni Lagda, Admirin' You and Take It Easy, White Brown Black and Tauba Tauba, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer which marked his debut in Bollywood this year.

Another fun surprise at the concert was rapper Badshah and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s unexpected cameos. Badshah and Karan’s reunion on stage was a treat for fans, especially because earlier this year they gave us the banger God Damn. And when they broke into bhangra, the crowd went roaring in delight! Varun, on the other hand, was a livewire as he grooved to Jee Ni Lagda with the man of the hour.

At one point, Karan got emotional as he signed posters brought by fans, which had photos of him and his late parents. The singer stated that if he could, he would have hugged each and every fan for the love that they have in their hearts for him. All in all, as we already mentioned in the beginning, this was an evening to remember for every fan. As we walked towards the exit, the words ‘It Was All A Dream’ lit up the sky. Yet, Karan Aujla was the brightest shining star of the night.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On