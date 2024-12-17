‘Shameless fellow’: Kapil Sharma finally reacts to accusations of being racist towards Atlee, leaves internet divided

Last weekend, comedian Kapil Sharma welcomed the team of Baby John on his comedy show. Director Kalees, writer and co-producer Atlee, along with lead actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi made it an episode to remember. However, one particular segment soon took the internet by storm as netizens felt Kapil insulted Atlee with his question. After a clip of the same surfaced on social media, Kapil was accused of being racist towards the filmmaker, which resulted in the comedian’s brutal trolling online. Well, Kapil has now broken his silence on the controversy, by replying to an internet user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Atlee graced Kapil Sharma's show last weekend

This user shared a clip from the episode, where Kapil asked Atlee, “Atlee sir actually you are so young, and aap itne bade producer director ban gaye hain. Kabhi aapke saath aisa hua hai ki kabhi aap kisi star se milne gaye first time, aur usko laga hi naa ho ki aap Atlee ho. Usne kaha ‘where is Atlee?’” Along with this clip, the netizen wrote, “Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee's looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don't judge by appearance, judge by the heart.” Retweeting this post, Kapil asked, “Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media 🙏 thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep).”

Kapil’s reaction to the accusations have now left the internet divided. Some continue to slam him. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Kapil Sharma's downfall, He's sharing his side of the story on Twitter 😂😂😂,” whereas another troll wrote, “you didn’t talk. but you implied directly and laughed when atlee said he’s understanding where you were hinting at. shame on you kapil.” Another comment read, “Don’t act oversmart!!! He understood your question and you didn’t stand a chance! Shameless fellow!”

However, there were some fans who came out in Kapil’s support as well. One such social media user shared, “there is clearly problematic stuff on this show, but in this instance, he was clearly talking about how young Atlee is for someone so successful, and how that might lead to people not recognizing him,” whereas another fan explained, “He literally did not make any colourist joke on him, he was taking about being taken seriously as a director cuz he looks young.” A comment also read, “Kapil only mentioned how young Atlee is, never said anything about his looks.”

In your opinion, was Kapil’s question offensive, or just a misunderstood joke?