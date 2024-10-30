Kartik Aaryan’s mother spills the beans about his love life to Vidya Balan on Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘Ek ho toh…’

Earlier this year, Kapil Sharma gave us a grand finale to remember when he ended the first season of his The Great Indian Kapil Show with actor Kartik Aaryan and his mother Mala Tiwari. Well, the actor is all set to return to the comedy show this weekend to promote his much awaited next release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik will be joined by his co-stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, but by the looks of the episode’s trailer, the showstopper once again will be his hilarious and adorable mother. This time, Mala ji will spill the beans about Kartik’s love life, which is one of his fans’ favourite topics! Mala Tiwari, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan on Kapil Sharma's show

The trailer video begins with Vidya getting scared by an act before enjoying a cute banter with host and comedy king Kapil. Thi was followed by hilarious unintentionally cracked double meaning jokes, which left the entire cast in splits. Well, later during a game, Kartik was put on the spot to answer one question truthfully. Vidya took the chance and quizzed him about his girlfriend’s name, if there is one at all. She asked, “Main poochu sawal, truth ke liye? Uska naam kya hai?” Before Kartik could reply, his mother replied, “Main keh rahi hun kis kis ka naam loge? Ek ho toh bolo.” Well, well, well!

The grand finale of this trailer further raised our expectations from the episode— Sunil Grover’s entry as Salman Khan and Krushna Abhishek’s mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan from the superstar’s 2023 film Pathaan. The two comedians had done a similar act in the last season, which left Kartik, his mother and the audience rolling with laughter. We expect nothing less this time around as well!

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will arrive in theatres on Diwali. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, this time the horror comedy has two Manjulikas, which means double the fun!