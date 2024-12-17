Menu Explore
15,500 challan sent after Badshah’s carcade spotted on wrong side: Gurugram cop

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 17, 2024 03:31 PM IST

Police said similar action will be taken against the other two vehicles which had temporary registration number plates.

GURUGRAM: The traffic police have imposed a fine of 15,500 on one of the three cars used by rapper Badshah for driving on the wrong lane to reach a concert of singer Karan Aujla in Gurugram on Sunday evening, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Rapper and singer Badshah (AP)
Rapper and singer Badshah (AP)

Police said the rapper reached the concert at Aaria Mall in Sector 68 of Gurugram on Sunday in a carcade of three cars. One vehicle, a Thar, has been issued a traffic ticket while efforts are being made to trace the two other vehicles, a Scorpio and a Mercedes, to take similar action against them.

Police said that the three vehicles went on the wrong side of the road to reach the venue which disrupted themovement of traffic.

The fine was imposed on Monday after a video of the vehicles entering the mall from the wrong direction surfaced on social media platforms following which traffic police examined CCTV footage of the movement of the vehicles to confirm violation of traffic rules.

Virender Vij, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said Badshah was in one of the three vehicles but it was not yet clear if he was driving.

“The Thar was registered in the name of a person, Dipender Hooda of Panipat, and he was driving it. The overall online fine imposed against Hooda was 15,500 under three sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including dangerous driving and wrong-side driving,” Vij said.

Police said similar action will be taken against the other two vehicles which had temporary registration numbers.

“We are investigating to ascertain who were the owners of the two remaining vehicles which had temporary registration numbers and their respective drivers at the time when the offence took place after which fines will be imposed against them too,” Vij added.

