After Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday serves chic Wimbledon style in striking red dress

Ananya's appearance at Wimbledon comes shortly after she attended the Paris Haute Couture Week. The actor, who attended Chanel's latest presentation at Paris Haute Couture Week, is Chanel's first-ever brand ambassador from India.

The actor was seen wearing Ralph Lauren's Marigot cotton-blend poplin day dress. Photos of Ananya at the Wimbledon match quickly went viral on social media. She kept her look elegant with minimal jewellery and accessorised it with a Chanel bag.

After Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance at Wimbledon, Ananya Panday turned heads at the 2026 Wimbledon Men's Singles Semi-Finals in a stunning red dress. he was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London.

Bollywood celebs at Wimbledon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Sreeleela, Ayesha Khan and Kalyani Priyadarshan are among the prominent Indian film industry stars who have been spotted courtside at the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament. Priyanka attended the Wimbledon women's singles semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, where she turned heads in a stunning, chic beige ensemble. The Barfi! star was also spotted sharing a warm greeting with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo in the prestigious Royal Box.

About Ananya Ananya was last seen in Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film starred Ananya Panday and Lakshya as two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love.

The film was released in theatres on May 22, 2026, and received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

Not just Chand Mera Dil, before that, Ananya's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also released in theatres, but it too did not fare well at the box office.

Recently, she spoke to PTI and said that every project has its own journey and outcome, regardless of box office expectations. “I feel every film has a journey and fate. We got a lot of love for our performances and the music (in ‘Chand Mera Dil’). The film was well-received. I think films are forever and people will keep watching films,” Panday said.

Responding to a question on the constant scrutiny women face both on and off screen, Panday said, “It has been going on for years and years, and it is not something that if I say something, things will make a difference and change. But I can do what is in my capacity, like when is the time and place to dress up, we are here (at Beautyverse), so I’m dressing up and being glamorous. But if I’m off beauty or not shooting something or meant to dress up, I’ll be as myself as possible, I’ll post pictures about it and I’ll show everyone that I did not wake up like this. So, that's the best I can do."