AP Dhillon now shares ‘proof’ of Diljit Dosanjh blocking him on Instagram, says: 'Everyone will hate on me but…'

AP Dhillon has shared proof after Diljit Dosanjh claimed that he didn't block the former on Instagram. Now, Dhillon shared screen recordings of how he was able to look at Diljit's Instagram profile after he was unblocked. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh fires back at AP Dhillon after he claims singer blocked him on Instagram) AP Dhillon spoke about Diljit Dosanjh blocking him on Instagram.

What Dhillon said about Diljit blocking him

Taking to his Instagram Stories, AP Dhillon posted a clip of how a fan sent him link to Diljit's profile but he couldn't open it as it showed error. He wrote, "before" in the clip and added in Punjabi, "Diljit de fan's nu ay ni pta k unblock bhi ho jande (Diljit's fans don't know that it can unblocked as well)."

Dhillon shares notes

Another clip showed that he was able to view Diljit's profile after clicking on it. He wrote it, "after" and added laughing emojis. He also tagged Diljit. Dhillon also wrote, "I wasn't planning on saying s**t knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what's real and what's not (shrugging emoji)."

Dhillon posted a clip of how a fan sent him link to Diljit's profile.

AP Dhillon talks about ‘paid media, PR game’

Another note read, "From the AP Dhillon team. We're the last ones to overpromote or misguide fans. We do what we love and let the people be the judges... and trust me I know we're not perfect. So when our name is brought up in the name of unity, let's at least be supporting each other behind the scenes too and not just do and say things to prop up an image."

"This paid media and PR game, while commendable, has everyone fooled. If you think anyone in this game is doing anything for anyone other than themselves, think again," concluded the note. He also added his song Real Talk as the background music.

AP Dhillon also penned notes.

Row between AP Dhillon, Diljit, claims of Instagram blocking

During his Chandigarh concert on Saturday, AP Dhillon asked Diljit to unblock him on Instagram. This came after Diljit gave him and Karan Aujla a shout-out during his Indore concert. AP Dhillon told the crowd about Diljit, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Diljit then shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, where his posts were visible, which meant his profile wasn't blocked. Diljit wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)."

In Indore, Diljit had said, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”