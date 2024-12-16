Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fans exchange blows, launch cans at each other in VIP lounge of Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram. Watch videos

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 16, 2024 01:36 PM IST

On December 15, Karan Aujla brought his It Was All A Dream tour to Gurugram. The concert was attended by over 12,000 people.

Karan Aujla's concert in Delhi on Sunday was a star-studded affair, with special appearances by rapper Badshah and actor Varun Dhawan. However, the event took a chaotic turn as several altercations broke out among concertgoers. Also read: Karan Aujla concert in Chandigarh: 1.16-cr fine slapped on show organiser for illegal advts

Karan Aujla performed for over two hours in Gurugram.
Karan Aujla performed for over two hours in Gurugram.

Karan Aujla's concert turns violent

Karan’s concert was marred by brawls and chaos in the city. Several videos of fights among concertgoers have surfaced on social media, casting a shadow over what was intended to be a high-energy celebration of music.

One video, which has emerged, shows two concertgoers engaging in a physical altercation, exchanging blows as onlookers watch in shock and surprise.

Another video which has surfaced, shows a violent brawl unfolding in the VIP lounge of the concert venue. As the fight erupts, other attendees clamour onto the barricades to get a glimpse of the chaos. Within the barricaded area, multiple individuals are seen engaging in a fierce physical altercation, punching and hitting each other. The security guards are seen intervening to stop the fight.

The videos have left several social media users questioning the security arrangement at the concert venue in Gurugram.

About the concert

On December 15, Karan Aujla brought his It Was All A Dream to Gurugram at Airia Mall. Gurugram was the third city on the tour and was attended by over 12,000 people. The tour is presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

Karan’s two-hour performance featured his hits such as Tauba Tauba, Softly and Making Memories. The night got more star power with the surprise appearance of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. In addition, hip hop stars Badshah and KRSNA joined Aujla on stage for a performance of their collaborative singles such as Players and YKWIM. “Thank you Gurugram! Tonight was pure fire energy! You guys know how to put on a great party! Shoutout to Varun, Badshah bhai and KR$NA for coming out tonight,” Karan said on stage.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On