Fans exchange blows, launch cans at each other in VIP lounge of Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram. Watch videos

Karan Aujla's concert turns violent

Karan’s concert was marred by brawls and chaos in the city. Several videos of fights among concertgoers have surfaced on social media, casting a shadow over what was intended to be a high-energy celebration of music.

One video, which has emerged, shows two concertgoers engaging in a physical altercation, exchanging blows as onlookers watch in shock and surprise.

Another video which has surfaced, shows a violent brawl unfolding in the VIP lounge of the concert venue. As the fight erupts, other attendees clamour onto the barricades to get a glimpse of the chaos. Within the barricaded area, multiple individuals are seen engaging in a fierce physical altercation, punching and hitting each other. The security guards are seen intervening to stop the fight.

The videos have left several social media users questioning the security arrangement at the concert venue in Gurugram.

About the concert

On December 15, Karan Aujla brought his It Was All A Dream to Gurugram at Airia Mall. Gurugram was the third city on the tour and was attended by over 12,000 people. The tour is presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

Karan’s two-hour performance featured his hits such as Tauba Tauba, Softly and Making Memories. The night got more star power with the surprise appearance of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. In addition, hip hop stars Badshah and KRSNA joined Aujla on stage for a performance of their collaborative singles such as Players and YKWIM. “Thank you Gurugram! Tonight was pure fire energy! You guys know how to put on a great party! Shoutout to Varun, Badshah bhai and KR$NA for coming out tonight,” Karan said on stage.