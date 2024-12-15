Varun Dhawan got upset when he couldn't witness daughter Lara's big milestone: ‘I have not had time to spend with her’

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3.

Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about his six-month-old daughter Lara and how he got upset recently. In an interview with Agenda Aaj Tak, Varun also said that Lara "just started eating solid food", and he couldn't witness it for the first time. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan admits he feels a ‘lot of guilt’ for not spending more time with daughter Lara amid back-to-back films)

Varun talks about wife, daughter

Varun is married to Natasha Dalal. He said, "My wife is scarier. A woman has a more protective instinct after childbirth. For me, she is the superhero, and I am learning from her. I have not had time to spend with my baby. My baby just started eating solid food, and Natasha sent me a video of it. I was so upset that I couldn't witness that first time."

The actor also opened up about sharing baby duties with Natasha. When asked about changing diapers, Varun said, "I was already trained in it because of my dog Joey." Dhawan and Natasha married in an intimate ceremony in 2021. They welcomed their first child on June 3 this year.

Varun recently too spoke about his daughter

Recently, news agency PTI quoted Varun speaking about his daughter. "Being a father, especially to a daughter, is a transformative experience. It changes your perspective. When I became a father, I recalled my mother's teachings and realised how I could ever be rude to her after seeing how my wife, Natasha Dalal, cares for our daughter. It's been a crazy and wonderful journey," Varun had said.

About Varun new film

Fans will see Varun next in his upcoming film, Baby John, an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. It starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer of the film showed Varun's versatility, portraying a police officer, a father, and a romantic lead. Jackie Shroff will play the antagonist, while Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi will also appear in the film.

The trailer of the film included a surprise cameo by Salman Khan. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee, the film is slated for release on December 25.