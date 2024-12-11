Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varun Dhawan admits he feels a ‘lot of guilt’ for not spending more time with daughter Lara amid back-to-back films

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 11, 2024 05:08 PM IST

In June 2024, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first daughter Lara. The actor talked about fatherhood and spending more time with Natasha and Lara.

Actor Varun Dhawan, earlier this year, started a new chapter of his life by becoming a father. The actor's wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor, who has been busy with work commitments in the last few months, opened up in a new interview with GQ about not spending enough time with Natasha and Lara, adding that he feels a ‘lot of guilt’ because of it. (Also read: Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’)

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bunny in Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bunny in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

What Varun said

During the interview, when Varun was asked whether he feels guilty for not being able to fully witness the first few months of his daughter’s life, the actor said: "There’s a lot of guilt. I feel that every day. I feel that when I work. I feel like I’m not there. I’ll take a few days off in December and spend time with her, but that’s probably not enough. And it’s not just about Lara, I want to spend time with Natasha too. But as soon as I wrap these two films, Border 2 will begin.”

‘Natasha is my superhero’

The actor also opened up about being a father and said, “It changes you overnight. There’s this strong protective instinct that has taken over me. And Natasha—I mean, she’s my superhero.”

In June, the actor took to Instagram to share the arrival of his baby girl. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”. He shared the first photo with his daughter on Father's Day. Varun gave a partial glimpse of his baby.

Varun is gearing up for the release of Baby John, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Sanya Malhotra. The actor is currently shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and will soon begin the schedule for dad David Dhawan's next film.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On