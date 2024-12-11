Varun Dhawan admits he feels a ‘lot of guilt’ for not spending more time with daughter Lara amid back-to-back films

Actor Varun Dhawan, earlier this year, started a new chapter of his life by becoming a father. The actor's wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor, who has been busy with work commitments in the last few months, opened up in a new interview with GQ about not spending enough time with Natasha and Lara, adding that he feels a ‘lot of guilt’ because of it. (Also read: Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’) Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bunny in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

What Varun said

During the interview, when Varun was asked whether he feels guilty for not being able to fully witness the first few months of his daughter’s life, the actor said: "There’s a lot of guilt. I feel that every day. I feel that when I work. I feel like I’m not there. I’ll take a few days off in December and spend time with her, but that’s probably not enough. And it’s not just about Lara, I want to spend time with Natasha too. But as soon as I wrap these two films, Border 2 will begin.”

‘Natasha is my superhero’

The actor also opened up about being a father and said, “It changes you overnight. There’s this strong protective instinct that has taken over me. And Natasha—I mean, she’s my superhero.”

In June, the actor took to Instagram to share the arrival of his baby girl. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”. He shared the first photo with his daughter on Father's Day. Varun gave a partial glimpse of his baby.

Varun is gearing up for the release of Baby John, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Sanya Malhotra. The actor is currently shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and will soon begin the schedule for dad David Dhawan's next film.