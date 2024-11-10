Varun Dhawan opens up about fatherhood, talks about daughter: 'If anyone causes little harm to her, I’d kill them’

Varun Dhawan on fatherhood

Varun said, “I think when any individual, any man becomes a parent, for the mother it is a different experience, I feel she becomes a tigress, that moment only something happens. But, as a man, I’d say, that when we become parents, for some reason, you feel a protection towards your daughter. I am sure you feel for sons also, but towards the daughter… If anyone causes even so much (little) harm to her I’d kill them. I am dead serious when I say that. Literally, I’d kill them.”

He also reflected on his childhood experiences, and added, “I started understanding my father, David Dhawan, a little better, his insecurities, his hyper behaviour, his anxiety about, ‘Be home at time’. He’s calling my mom… He just wanted everyone to be together as a tribe, as a pack. I would never get it, I’d be like, ‘What is his issue?’ I am not a child, why does he want to keep me near him.”

About the baby

Actor Varun Dhawan’s wife and Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor took to Instagram to share the arrival of his baby girl. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”. He shared the first photo with his daughter on Father's Day. Varun gave a partial glimpse of his baby.

Recently, Varun shared the name during a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan on his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. During his appearance, the doting father showcased his creative side by singing a lullaby he had composed for his daughter. As the emotional moment ended, Varun shared that he and Natasha have named their little bundle of joy, Lara.

Varun and Natasha got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February earlier this year with an adorable monochromatic picture. The post was captioned, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”