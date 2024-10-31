Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Varun Dhawan finally reveals name of his daughter. Read on to know what it is

During his appearance, the doting father showcased his creative side by singing a lullaby he had composed for his daughter. As the emotional moment ended, Varun shared that he and Natasha have named their little bundle of joy, Lara.

Varun reveals

Varun appeared on an episode of the game show along with directors Raj & DK to promote his upcoming web show, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

In the Diwali special episode, Amitabh reminded Varun that this year's Diwali is even more special for him and his family as they have a new baby girl. “This Diwali is very special for you, Varun, as Lakshmi ji has arrived at your home,” Amitabh said.

Responding to the icon, Varun folded his hands and thanked him. He said, “We named her Lara. I’m still learning to connect with her.”

Then, Varun went on to seek parenting advice from Amitabh, asking if duties kept him up at night when his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were young. To this, Amitabh responded, “I’ll tell you one thing, just keep your wife happy…If she is happy, everything will go well in life. This is a single formula — Wife is supreme.”

Meaning of Lara

When it comes to the meaning of the name, Lara has multiple meanings and origins across different cultures. In Latin, the word comes from the word lares, which refers to the Roman gods who protected homes and fields. In Greek mythology, Lara was a nymph and messenger of the gods, and in Spanish, the name means "laurel" or "bay tree".

Overall, the name signifies grace, protection, or victory. It also evokes a sense of elegance and strength.

Varun-Natasha embraces parenthood

Actor Varun Dhawan’s wife and designer Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor took to Instagram to share the arrival of his baby girl. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”. He shared the first photo with his daughter on Father's Day. Varun gave a partial glimpse of his baby.

Varun and Natasha got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February earlier this year with an adorable monochromatic picture. The post was captioned, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

On the work front

Varun will be next seen in Raj & DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, and Sikandar Kher. The Indian adaptation of the American series will also be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

He will also be seen in an action thriller film Baby John which is backed by Atlee. It also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. It is slated to release on December 25.