Varun Dhawan says he's 'still learning to connect' with daughter, Amitabh Bachchan gives him 'golden rule' of parenting

Actor Varun Dhawan recently became a father. His wife, Natasha Dalal, gave birth to a daughter earlier this year. The actor talked about his new role as a dad and caring for his newborn daughter in an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Varun also asked the host, Amitabh Bachchan, for some parenting tips. (Also read: My father never launched me as it is not a tradition in my family, says Varun Dhawan) Varun Dhawan asked Amitabh Bachchan for parenting tips on KBC 16

Varun appeared on KBC 16 along with directors Raj & DK to promote their upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny. During the episode, which aired on Wednesday night, Amitabh mentioned that this Diwali is special for Varun as he is now a father to a daughter, and there is Goddess Lakshmi in his house now. When asked if he had thought of a name for her, Varun said he was not yet ready to share it with the world.

Varun Dhawan on connect with his daughter

However, the actor added, “I’m still learning to connect with her; it’s just as you said when a baby comes home, everything changes,” When Varun quizzed him about parental duties keeping him up at night, Amitabh responded, "Oh, we managed to sleep, but there was always a bit of worry: is everything okay? Back then, a new gadget had come out. You’d place it near the bed, and if the baby made even the slightest noise, it would alert us. It came in handy.”

Amitabh Bachchan's golden rule of parenting

Varun then asked Amitabh how he balanced his work as an actor with family duties. The actor asked his senior for tips to explain to his wife and daughter that he sometimes wants to call it a night early when they want to stay up. Amitabh smiled and replied, “Here’s one golden rule, keep your wife happy. If she’s content, everything else will fall into place, and with her happy, your daughter will be happy too. Remember: ‘wife is supreme.’”

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 2021 in a grand ceremony attended by many from Bollywood. The couple welcomed their daughter on June 3 this year.