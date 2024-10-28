KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he ‘couldn’t believe' when Ratan Tata asked him for some money. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan praised the humble nature of Ratan Tata during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In a new teaser promo of the episode that was shared by the makers, Amitabh shared that Ratan Tata was ‘such a simple human being’ and went on to recollect a special memory of him from the time they travelled together in the same flight. Ratan Tata died on the night of October 10, at the age of 86. (Also read: Ratan Tata dies: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, other celebs mourn industry titan, call him 'Taj of India') Amitabh Bachchan shared a memory of Ratan Tata during an episode of KBC 16.

Amitabh speaks about Ratan Tata

The episode featured guests Boman Irani and Farah Khan. In the episode, Amitabh said, “Kya aadmi the main bata nahi sakta. Such a simple human being. Ek baar hua ye ki hum dono ek hi jahaj mein jaa rahe the London. Finally landed at Heathrow Airport (What a man! Once we were both travelling via the same flight)."

'I can't believe that he said this'

Amitabh added, "Ab jo log unko lene aaye the woh chale gaye honge aur dikhe nahi unhe. Toh he went into the phone booth to call. Main bhi udhar bahar hi khada tha. Thodi der baad wo aaye and I can't believe that he said this! ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phonecall!' (The people who were supposed to meet him must have gone away as they were not seen. I was waiting as he called. A while later he came and asked me whether he could borrow some money from me)!”

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on October 10.

A number of Bollywood stars from Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn to Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma took to social media and wrote notes of condolence and remembrance for the industry titan.

