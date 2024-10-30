Amitabh Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan told him ‘you must work with Raj & DK’, recalls his debut series didn't work

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host Citadel: Honey Bunny director duo Raj & DK and lead actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday's episode of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. As per a press note issued by the channel Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh stated his desire to work with Raj & DK on a series in the episode. (Also Read: Woman sings and dances for Amitabh Bachchan in new video as he watches with polite smile; fans say 'this can't be real') Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek Bachchan asked him to work with Raj & DK

Amitabh's exchange with Raj & DK

Raj Nidimoru talked about his lifelong admiration for Amitabh Bachchan on the episode. “I have been a huge fan of yours since childhood. I remember a time when I couldn’t even spell your name; I used to think Amitabh Bachchan was just one word. From that moment, I dreamed of working with you, but we didn’t know how to reach you. And here we are, on KBC," Raj said.

Amitabh returned the favour by expressing his desire to work with Raj & DK. “Chalo, koi nahi, hum aapke ghar ke bahar khade ho jayenge. Aur ab aapko dhoondhne ki zaroorat nahi hai, hum khud hi aapko milne aa jayenge. (Never mind, I'll only stand outside your home. You don't need to look for me now, I'll only come to meet you),” Amitabh said.

"But genuinely, I’ve heard a lot about you and your work. Often, when we talk about films, your name comes up, and it’s always said that you are the best in the field. But tell me, how do I approach you to make a film together? Recently, a lady came to me and talked about a series, and I mentioned I’d worked on an old series that didn’t do well. I was hesitant about doing it again. She said, ‘Sir, please work with Raj & DK; they make fantastic stories.’ The conversation then shifted to how to approach you and DK. Now that we’ve met, and I’ve conveyed my desire to work with you — you forget about the guy sitting next to you!”

Varun Dhawan, who was sitting next to Raj & DK on the hot seat, has worked with the director duo in their upcoming period spy thriller show Citadel: Honey Bunny. For the uninitiated, Amitabh made his long-format fiction debut with Ribhu Dasgupta's 2014 psychological thriller miniseries Yudh, which also aired on Sony TV. However, Amitabh hasn't made his streaming debut yet.

Abhishek's recommendation to Amitabh

Raj further expressed his admiration for the show and its host, saying, “It’s a privilege and an honour. We usually celebrate Diwali with our parents in Tirupati. We’ve never had the chance to meet you before, so DK and I feel this is the biggest gift for us this Diwali.” In response, Amitabh Bachchan warmly shared, “Many people have brought proposals to me. Whenever a proposal comes in, I check with Abhishek (Bachchan, son), and he has said, ‘Raj & DK are the best; you must work with them!’ So, let’s make it happen.”

The Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 will air at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television today on Wednesday, October 30. Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video India on November 7. On the acting front, Amitabh will reunite with Ribhu Dasgupta for courtroom drama Section 84.