Woman sings and dances for Amitabh Bachchan in new video as he watches with polite smile; fans say 'this can't be real'

Amitabh Bachchan recently had a rather interesting fan encounter. A video posted by a content creator on Instagram shows her singing and dancing for the actor at what seems to be his house. The awkwardness of the dance and the superstar's 'polite' response to it has the internet abuzz with reactions. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he ‘couldn’t believe' when Ratan Tata asked him for some money) Harleen Sidana dances for Amitabh Bachchan

The dance for Amitabh Bachchan

Content creator Harleen Sidana, who often posts dance videos with celebrities, took to Instagram this week for a new video. The video shows her dressed in shimmery pyjamas and a yellow top dancing to Yeh Jo Teri Payalon Ki Chan Chan Hai while singing the song too. Amitabh stands next to her with a polite smile on his face. "Blessed with the best," Sidana captioned the post, adding several evil eye emojis.

The video saw some interest from the fans, who were convinced it was AI-generated. "Is it real Mr Bachchan," wondered one fan in the comments. Another wrote, "This has to be AI-generated." A third fan echoed the sentiment, "This can't be real." Many wondered the context of this fan encounter but applauded Amitabh Bachchan for handling it rather politely. Harleen Sidana is related to a member of the production team of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show Amitabh has hosted for over two decades.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work

Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 82 and celebrated his birthday by working as usual. The actor is currently hosting the sixteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is expected to air until the end of this year. The actor was seen in two films this year—Kalki 2898 AD and Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. The actor is set to reprise his role of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2, but the film is still in pre-production. He is also filming Aankh Micholi 2 currently.