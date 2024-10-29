'Can you imagine Ratan Tata not having a car?': Amitabh Bachchan recalls incident with his friend

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a fond memory of industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. It featured filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Boman Irani as guests. (Also Read | KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he ‘couldn’t believe' when Ratan Tata asked him for some money. Watch) On KBC 16, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Ratan Tata.

Amitabh recalls incident about Ratan Tata

Amitabh talked about an incident when his friend went to an event with Ratan Tata. After the event, the industrialist asked Amitabh's friend to drop him off at home.

Speaking to Farah and Boman, Amitabh said, "Bohut se aese kisse hai sir. Humare aur mitra the woh ek saath kahi event mein gaye the. Jab event khatam hogaya, toh jaane lage (There are many stories about him. One of my friends went to an event with him. When the event was over, he was about to leave)."

He also added, "Toh (laughs) all ironic statements. Unhone us mitra ko kaha (He told my friend), 'Can you drop me home? I just live behind your house'." At this, Farah said, "How sweet" and Boman replied with, "Oh my God". Amitabh continued, "Sir, Ratan Tata saying, 'I don't have a car'. Can you imagine that? It's unbelievable."

Earlier too Amitabh praised Ratan Tata

Earlier too, Amitabh praised Ratan Tata for his simplicity and humility as he recounted a memorable incident from a trip to London. In the same episode, Amitabh narrated the story to his guests. He shared an incident when him and Tata were on a flight to London and Tata needed to make an urgent phone call but couldn't find his assistants. In a moment that left Amitabh surprised, Ratan Tata approached him after using a phone booth.

Amitabh said, "Toh he went into the phone booth to call. Main bhi udhar bahar hi khada tha. Thodi der baad wo aaye (He went to the phone booth to make a call and I was standing nearby. He came to talk to me) and I can't believe that he said this! 'Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don't have money to make a phone call!'"

About Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. He died in Mumbai on October 9 this year at the age of 86 due to age-related issues.