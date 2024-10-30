Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Bollywood celebs who host unforgettable Diwali parties

Many Bollywood celebrities host Diwali parties which are attended by actors, filmmakers, producers, singers and social media influencers. There was a time when only film muhurats, success parties and Raj Kapoor's legendary Holi bash attracted a bevvy of stars. Today, multiple parties mark the glittering festive season. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Govinda's wife Sunita, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash) Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty have hosted unforgettable parties.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, and Anand Pandit are known for their lavish hospitality. As the festival of lights is around the corner, let's see how they have been hosting Diwali parties over the years.

1) Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have hosted Diwali parties in 2019 and 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, have often welcomed friends and colleagues to fabulous Diwali parties at their Mumbai home, Jalsa. In 2019 and 2022, they hosted Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and many others in their sprawling home. When the Bachchans do host a celebration, the entire industry turns up, dressed to the nines.

2) Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been hosts at many parties.

Gauri Khan is known to be the ultimate host in the industry, and her parties make headlines. Over the years, she and Shah Rukh Khan have hosted the likes of Karan Johar, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Mannat.

3) Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hosted a bash in 2023.

Shilpa Shetty turned host in 2023, when she and her husband, Raj Kundra, threw a Diwali party at their Mumbai residence. The attendees included Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and Huma Qureshi among others.

4) Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra held a Diwali bash this year.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai is famous for its Diwali parties. This year, the paparazzi clicked many celebrities such as Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tamannah, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kajol, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar and many others.

5) Anand Pandit

Anand Pandit's 2022 Diwali party was attended by many celebs.

Often referred to as the new Showman of Bollywood, veteran producer Anand Pandit is known for his star-studded parties. Be it his 60th birthday celebration, which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, among others or his Diwali parties, he pulls out all the stops when it comes to throwing a grand bash. His 2022 Diwali party was attended by the Bachchans, the Khans, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Siddharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and several others.