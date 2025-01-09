Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness breaks silence on using weight loss drug: 'I have a confession to make'

Jonathan Van Ness, the popular Queer Eye star, has been open about his struggles with addiction and health issues in the past. He had not publicly spoken about using any specific weight loss drugs, however, he has now shared a video on Instagram, wherein he 'opened up about his GLP-1 use'. Also read | Karan Johar breaks silence on rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' after Maheep Kapoor's comment Jonathan Van Ness says a weight loss medication has been helping his binge-eating disorder. (Instagram/ Jonathan Van Ness)

GLP-1 weight loss drugs are a class of medications that mimic the action of the natural hormone Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) and are designed to help with weight loss.

What did Jonathan Van Ness say

In the video he shared on Wednesday, Jonathan said, “I have a confession to make. Yes, I am on a GLP-1 or weight loss medication. If you have been following me for a long time, you will know that I have gained and lost weight several times, very publicly. And in this time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help. With everything that I have been through publicly and privately in the last couple of years, I gained quite a bit of weight, I was not feeling good and the most important thing was that my binge eating disorder was out of control. I was consistently making decisions that I regretted. The impulsive eating and binging left me feeling really not good, depressed and out of control.”

He added, “I talked to my doctor about it, and he told me about GLP-1, which I tried a pill version of a couple of years ago, and that did not work for me. So now, it was like 'Let's try one of the shots'. This was back in September, and I felt immediately better. For the first time in my life, I have had control over my food intake. It has helped me so massively and that is part of why I want to be so honest with you because I know how important asking for help is and how much it can change your life in terms of healing... now I am thinking 'Could people abuse these medications? How do you get on and how do you get off'. So, so many questions!”

Over the years, Jonathan has talked about how he overcame his addiction to drugs and sex, and how he's worked to improve his physical and mental health. While he hasn't shared details about any weight loss medications until now, he has emphasised the importance of self-care, exercise, and healthy eating habits in the past. Back in 2022, the Queer Eye star shared in a TikTok video that he lost 35 pounds (15.8 kg) by working out and eating right with the help of a nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.