Kim Kardashian dubbed ‘tone deaf’ for promoting SKIMS amid Los Angeles wildfire

Kim Kardashian has recently come under fire for promoting her clothing line SKIMS as Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the city. The 44-year-old was dubbed “tone deaf” after her company shared multiple posts about its winter sale on Instagram just hours after the initial Pacific Palisades fire broke out. Kim Kardashian's cross connection: The internet doesn't approve of how the SKIMS mogul has been styling holy iconography(Photos: Instagram/kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for ‘tone deaf’ SKIMS promotion amid LA wildfires

The reality star's clothing brand posted photos of the apparel on sale instead of addressing the devastating fires that have forced nearly 130,000 people to evacuate their homes.

“THE WINTER SALE STARTS TOMORROW. Set your alarm to shop the first major event of the year with up to 50% off your favorite SKIMS collections. The Winter Sale starts tomorrow, January 9 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET.,” read the caption of a post shared via the SKIMS account on Wednesday.

Fans were quick to point out the distasteful timing of the sale and its promotion, urging Kardashian to make better use of the platform.

“How about make a post about spreading awareness about fires going on IN YOUR CITY!!!! i hope you're advertising this now and put the money towards the people who really need it Kimberly,” commented a user.

Despite the outrage, SKIMS shared a second post pushing its sale in the caption. This further fueled the fire as fans began calling the reality star “tone deaf.”

A user bluntly told her to “read the room.” One more user said, “Still trying to make money from people during the horrific fires.”

Several others began drawing contrast between the socialite and her sister Khloe Kardashian, who has been sharing resources to help those affected by the fires that have left at least 10 dead.

“WHAT ABOUT CALIFORNIA? All you care about is yourself and money! Khloe is the REALEST that’s why I love her SM,” wrote a user.