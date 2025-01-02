Kanye West 'sabotaged' ex-wife Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson: 'Pete was terrified day and night'

Rapper Kanye West, who has self-styled himself Ye, has been accused of sabotaging his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's romantic relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. A new report in InTouch Weekly states that Kanye's threats to Pete made him 'terrified', and he ended the relationship to protect his sanity. (Also read: Kanye West's ‘hell with no help’: $150m lawsuit again accuses him of sexual harassment, anti-semitic rants) Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated from 2021-22.(AFP)

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian began dating in November 2021 and split in August, the following year. “People may not realize it, but they were very much in love,” a source was quoted by InTouch, “Fact is, he didn’t end it because he wasn’t into her anymore. He simply could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her.”

The relationship was marred by Kanye West's constant public jibes at them, which also included threats to physically harm Pete. West and Kardashian were married in 2014 and were undergoing a messy divorce when she was dating Pete. Kanye West referenced the relationship in his 2022 track Eazy, in which he threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's a**". The much-derided music video for the song depicted a claymation figure of Davidson being kidnapped, buried, and showed his severed head.

The insider said that Kanye 'absolutely sabotaged (the relationship) – and it worked'. The source added, “Don’t forget Kanye pretty much threatened his life and Pete took that very seriously, he was terrified day and night after that. He could hardly sleep and anywhere he went outside the house he felt unsafe, it was very unhealthy for him and ultimately, he had no choice but to pull the plug to save his sanity.”

Kim and Pete after their split

Pete Davidson dated actors Chase Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline after his split from Kim Kardashian. She herself was in a relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. from 2023-24. Pete Davidson has continued to appear on Saturday Night Live, while Kim is starring in the latest season of her reality show, The Kardashians.