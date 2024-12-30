Menu Explore
Rihanna is trying to ban Kardashian family from Met Gala over ties to Chris Brown and Kanye West: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Dec 30, 2024 01:52 PM IST

According to RadarOnline, Rihanna is reportedly aiming to oust Kendall Jenner by having her and the entire Kardashian family banned from next year's Met Gala.

A new feud is brewing in Hollywood. Rihanna is reportedly on a mission to have the entire Kardashian family banned from attending the 2025 Met Gala due to the family's controversial associations with Chris Brown and Kanye West. Also read: Rihanna reveals one 2000s fashion trend she regrets wearing the most: ‘What was I thinking, bro?’

Rihanna doesn’t like Kendall as she cosied up to her ex Chris Brown in 2014.
Rihanna doesn’t like Kendall as she cosied up to her ex Chris Brown in 2014.

The singer, who has had tumultuous histories with both men, is allegedly using her influence to ensure the Kardashians do not make an appearance at the event next year.

Rihanna targets the Kardashian family

According to RadarOnline, Rihanna wants to dethrone Kendall Jenner by getting her and her whole family banned from the Met Gala next year.

“Rihanna has never been a fan of the Kardashians. When Kim was married to Kanye West, she tried to cosy up to Rihanna and got totally shut down. And now that her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is on the planning committee for the fashion event of the year, Rihanna has major sway when it comes to the guest list,” said a source.

Rihanna, 36, doesn’t like Kendall, 29, as she cosied up to her ex Chris Brown in 2014. Chris assaulted the singer in 2009. Kendall also dated A$AP Rocky, 36, in 2017.

"Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall's friendship with Chris. Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one. At the time, Rihanna and Rocky were technically just friends, but that didn't stop her from feeling territorial over him. It just solidified her dislike for Kendall and now she's going to use the Met Gala to get a bit of petty revenge,” added the source.

More about the event

Rocky is co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala committee along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The event is being planned for May 2025. The Kardashians have always been front and centre at the event for years.

According to the insiders, a lot of people are encouraging Rihanna who want the “Kardashians clan” out of the event.

The Met Gala 2025 theme will celebrate the style of Black men throughout history. Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo along with the honourary chair LeBron James, will co-host the fashion's biggest night. The theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is said to be an expression of Black dandyism. However, the exact dress code has yet to be announced.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
