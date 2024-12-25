Rihanna reveals one 2000s fashion trend she regrets wearing the most: ‘What was I thinking, bro?’

Rihanna is undoubtedly a fashion icon known for her bold and daring style choices. However, even the most stylish stars have their share of fashion regrets. In a recent interview with TikTok creator Mystery Fashionist, Rihanna took a walk down memory lane, reflecting on her fashion evolution and revealed the one trend she deeply regrets embracing. (Also read: Rihanna’s ‘bathrobe’ look in furry white teddy coat shows she can rock anything with style. See pics ) In a recent interview, Rihanna expressed regret about her early fashion choices.

Rihanna regrets this fashion trend

When asked about the fashion trend she regretted, Rihanna couldn't help but respond with, "Dear God, why you gotta bring up old shit?" The interviewer mentioned that many people cite sweatpants and heels as a trend they regret, but Rihanna was quick to defend her fashion choice. "I started that trend, the fuck? I would never regret that," she said, adding, “Especially now as a mom, a heel is the best f**king thing I could do for my pyjamas.”

As for the 2000s trend that she does regret, Rihanna revealed that she often cringes when looking back at her debut era outfits. "When I first started, and I was wearing like the baggy jeans, with the panties out," she told Mystery Fashionist. "What the f**k was I thinking, bro?" Of course, Rihanna doesn't judge anyone still embracing the Y2K trend. "That is for them," she told Mystery Fashionist. "I can't wear it for their evolution. It's called growth."

How A$AP Rocky makes Rihanna feel insecure about fashion

Rihanna once revealed how her boyfriend A$AP Rocky has made her feel a bit insecure about her fashion. Speaking with Interview magazine for its Spring 2024 issue, she joked, "I be feeling bummy as s**t next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant." She continued, "I'm getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I'm like, 'Why you gotta do that to me?'"