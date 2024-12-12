Kanye West's ‘hell with no help’: $150m lawsuit again accuses him of sexual harassment, anti-semitic rants

Kanye West is taking hits after hits on the legal front as the lawsuit floodgates are drowning out his once-prestigious music royalty status. In addition to being sued by teens and Lauren Pisciotta, his former personal assistant and OnlyFans model, he’s now nearing another trouble. Yet another former employee of the ever-so controversial rapper has stepped up, breaking silence on her quick and wrongful termination after she spoke up about “sexually explicit” text messages allegedly sent to her by Ye. An upcoming lawsuit from an ex-employee is set to accuse Kanye West of "religious discrimination, sexual harassment and whistleblower retaliatory termination."

According to The Mirror US’s source, the ex-Yeezy employee will be filing a $150 million suit against the “Heartless” rapper for “religious discrimination, sexual harassment and whistleblower retaliatory termination.”

New lawsuit accuses Kanye West of firing employee after she reported his sexually explicit text messages

The upcoming legal filing will again put the 47-year-old American artist in focus for purportedly sending his employee text messages of “extremely graphic and grotesque” nature. Before the woman was abruptly terminated, she supposedly reported the explicit virtual encounter to her supervisor, asking for help. The insider argued that the accuser, who described the working environment as “hell with no help,” initially did her best to settle things “privately and amicably.” However, Kanye has been “ignoring the situation,” leading her to the legal motion decision.

West has repeatedly blasted anti-semitic remarks on his public social media accounts and in other instances. The lawsuit that will likely hit in the coming weeks will again address similar perverse rants. But this time, the situation seems to have entirely slipped out of hand. “The anti-semitism that is contained in these direct messages are worse than anything he has ever said on public platforms or included in former cases,” the source alleged. Also, addressing the verbal abuse the ex-employee was subjected to at Yeezy, the insider said it was “so bad that the employee was prescribed anti-anxiety medication and regular IVs.”

In response to the emerging report, the accuser’s attorney shared a statement with the new outlet, which said, “Our client was significantly disrespected, verbally antagonized and faced a very hostile work environment. When she shared text messages from Mr. West with her superiors to show how she was being treated, she was quickly terminated after almost a year of diligent work. It's time that Mr. West is held accountable for his actions towards his female employees in front of a jury. This will be a massive discrimination lawsuit that is all laid out in text messages and it is definitely forthcoming.”

Other Kanye West allegations and lawsuits

That's not the end of West's legal dilemma. Over the year, he's been hit with several formal accusations. Two of these cases are briefed below.

Earlier this year, four underage children previously employed by Kanye’s brand filed a lawsuit against him, Yeezy and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. They’ve collectively demanded $1 million in damages for alleged emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, depression and anguish they had to suffer. The suit primarily takes a stand against alleged hostile work environment conditions and even accuses West’s wife, Bianca Censori, of sharing X-rated content with the Yeezy team when the rapper was planning the launch of his pornography brand, Yeezy Porn.

All allegations against Kanye from various sources fairly share a whole lot in common. His ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta has similarly sued him for firing her after drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.