Jay-Z's alleged ‘secret son' blasts him for ‘getting his mom pregnant at 16'; fight to prove biological ties continues

An alleged illegitimate son of Jay-Z made headlines in the wake of the embattled rapper’s bombshell rape allegations and his subsequent explosive denial of the claims. 31-year-old Rymir Sattherthwaite reportedly continues the fight to prove his biological ties to the Roc Nation founder, whose real name is Shawn Carter. Rymir Sathherthwaite (left) has been entangled in a legal tussle for a decade to establish his biological ties to Jay-Z. His late mother alleged that he was conceived the night she had "protected sex" with the rapper but the "protection broke."(DailyMail)

As his “secret son,” Sattherthwaite alleged that he’s attempted to establish a connection with Carter for a decade but to no avail. Meanwhile, Jay-Z is hitting out against attorney Tony Buzbee, counter-accusing him of playing out an extortion ploy by revising his client’s lawsuit to include the rapper’s name alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at the MTV VMAs after-party in 2000. His supposedly illegitimate son’s re-emergence in the midst of the scandal is not helping his case. Sattherthwaite’s reminder that his mother was just 16 years old when she got pregnant with him after an alleged relationship with Carter is only tarnishing the hitmaker’s reputation as music royalty.

Also read | Jay-Z's ‘aggressive’ rape allegations denial could ‘backfire’ on his and Beyonce's $3 billion fortune

Jay-Z's alleged illegitimate son speaks out against his reaction to rape allegations

Addressing Jay-Z’s strongly worded statement, the 31-year-old told DailyMail.com, “It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks.”

He added, “My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.”

In his incendiary statement issued via the Roc Nation X account on December 8, Jay-Z “mourn(ed) yet another loss of innocence” and expressed “only heartbreak” for his family and three young children who would have to face the repercussions of the “heinous” allegations levelled against him. However, even more than that, he particularly took aim at Tony Buzbee, calling all sorts of names like a “fraud” and “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit” coming after him for his personal profitability.

Rymir directly alluded to Carter’s claims of valuing “the ideal of honour and protecting children,” relating them to his own case of alleged lost identity. “Despite my efforts, Mr Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to address why his attorney’s committed this fraud,” he accused the rapper.

“If Mr Carter values the ideals of honour and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.”

Also read | JayZ-Diddy rape allegations jeopardise Beyonce's 2025 tour, Christmas NFL appearance despite all smiles red carpet show

Emerging pattern of Jay-Z getting involved with noticeably younger women

DailyMail.com also offered Rymir a platform to lay bare the intimate details of Wanda Satterthwaite, his later mother’s side of the story. According to an affidavit, detailing the memories of an evening with Jay-Z, the woman claimed that she and the rapper had sex in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. At the time, Wanda was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with her high school lover, Robert Graves. Although he was found to have no biological relation to Rymir, Jay-Z’s legal team purportedly endlessly subverted the legal system, making room for him to avoid taking a paternity test. The issue was fleshed out into a legal battle in 2010 - two years after Beyonce and Carter tied the knot.

On the other hand, Rymir’s mother passed in 2019. Until her dying breath, she insisted that Jay-Z was her son’s biological father.

On top of all that’s on Jay-Z’s plate, his relationship with the “Single Ladies” hitmaker has repeatedly been put under the microscope due to their age gap. The two reportedly met in 2000 when she was 18 and he was 30. However, they didn’t start dating instantaneously.

“We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any date, on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important in a relationship. Just to have someone that you just like is so important, and someone that is honest,” Beyonce said in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey.