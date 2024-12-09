Attorney Tony Buzbee fires back at Jay-Z’s 'blackmail' allegations, vows to ‘litigate in court…'

Attorney Tony Buzbee has responded after Jay-Z denied allegations that he, alongside Sean Diddy Combs, raped one of Buzbee's clients at a 2000 MTV VMAs afterparty. The claim, which surfaced in a legal filing, involves the woman, who was 13 years old at the time. Jay-Z's firm denial has further sparked debate on the ongoing legal case. Attorney Tony Buzbee responded to Jay-Z's claims that the rape lawsuit was a "blackmail' attempt by the lawyer and his client.(@TonyBuzbee2/X)

Also Read: Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé need to talk with kids after rape lawsuit filed against rapper: ‘I mourn loss of…’

Attorney responds to Jay-Z's ‘blackmail’ comment

Hitting back at the rapper’s claim that the lawsuit filed by the attorney and his client was a “blackmail” attempt, Buzzbee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, when “my firm sent [Jay Z’s] lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him.” He alleged that the individual was solely seeking a “confidential mediation,” as reported by Page Six.

Buzzbee continued, “Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. He alleged that the rapper “previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym.” The attorney further stated that the lawsuit “had an opposite impact” and claimed that it had “emboldened … her resolve.”

He concluded his response with: “As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”

Also Read: Jay-Z's alleged MTV afterparty photos surface amid rape accusations involving Diddy

Buzzbee claims Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against him

About the Texas lawyer’s claims that Jay-Z sued him in November, it turns out that Buzzbee was sued by an unidentified person whose name on the legal documents about extortion was John Doe, as reported by TMZ.

In the lawsuit, the man who is alleged as the 99 Problems rapper, alleged that the lawyer threatened to release “entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault — including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female — against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

Regarding the lawsuit filed against the rapper and Diddy, Jay-Z responded in a lengthy statement, “What [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” He called Buzzbee an “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit” who made a “terrible error in judgement,” as reported by Page Six.