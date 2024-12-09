Jay-Z's alleged MTV afterparty photos surface amid rape accusations involving Diddy

Jay-Z has vehemently denied allegations of rape leveled against him in a recent lawsuit. A Jane Doe in New York, claims that the rapper and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted her at an MTV Music Awards afterparty in 2000. As the news broke, alleged photos from the party began circulating on social media. (Also read: Jay-Z accused of ‘raping’ a minor in 2000 along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: He responds, ‘You made a terrible…’ Alleged photos from MTV Music Awards afterparty in 2000 surface(Pic- X)

Alleged photos of Jay Z and Diddy surfaces after rape claims

The photos that surfaced online, claimed to be taken during the MTV Music Awards ceremony, are linked to an initially filed lawsuit in October 2024 with only Diddy named as the defendant. This lawsuit was refiled on Sunday at the Southern District Court of New York to include Jay-Z, whose original name is Shawn Carter.

While the authenticity of these photos cannot be independently verified by HT, they have sparked further discussion and scrutiny surrounding the allegations and the rap industry's ‘great destruction.'

According to the X handle, Collin Rugg, other celebrities who attended the afterparty include, Ice T, David Blaine, Damon Dash, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Steven Dorff, Josie Maran, Carmen Cass alongside Diddy's the then-girlfriend and popstar Jennifer Lopez.

Jay Z accused of ‘raping’ a minor

On Sunday, NBC reported that the Brooklyn-based rapper married to Beyoncé, was named in a lawsuit for raping a 13-year-old at an awards party after the victim tried entering the venue without a ticket.

The accuser said she was taken to a house party in New York on September 7, 2000, where she was offered a drink and later she began feeling “woozy” after drinking. She claimed both Jay-Z and Diddy entered the room, with Jay-Z allegedly removing her clothing and holding her down while Diddy assaulted her as an unknown female celebrity watched.

Also read: Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes reacts to Suri’s ‘trust fund’ activation: ‘Enough’

Jay Z fires back at claims; expresses ‘heartbreak’ for wife and kids

In response to the allegation, Jay-Z criticized Jane Doe’s attorney Tony Buzbee, who is also handling multiple lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs. Jay-Z claimed that Buzbee attempted to use the allegations to pressure him into settling, but instead, it only fueled his intention to publicly refute and challenge the claims. He stated that he would not settle and would instead expose what he viewed as Buzbee’s dishonest tactics.

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over,” he said according to PageSix.

Jay-Z expressed the impact of these 'heinous' accusations on his family, particularly his young daughter, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7. He stated that it is unfair to subject children to such cruelty. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Jay continued. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games, Jay Z continued.