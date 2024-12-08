Ben Affleck ‘loves being looked after’ by Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained to be good friends years after their divorce with the former still turning to her “for everything”. The former couple went their separate ways in 2015 after ending their 10-year marriage. The two also share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The two were also spotted driving around in Los Angeles following their joint Thanksgiving celebrations. Ben Affleck relies on ex-wife Jennifer Garner for support, even after their divorce in 2015.(AFP)

Affleck ‘leans’ on Garner for all his requirements

A source told OK! Magazine, “Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food.”

The insider dished to the news outlet that Garner is “ very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”

The source added that the Batman actor “loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice.”

The 13 going 30 actor was very supportive of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and was a shoulder to cry on for Affleck during his divorce from the singer-songwriter. A source shared with Page Six, “When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage.” There was a time when Garner “had even become friendly with Jennifer” leading to the two “communicating on a regular basis.”

Affleck and Garner enjoy drive in LA

It seems like the reformer is enjoying the holiday season together as the two were recently spotted spending time following their Thanksgiving celebrations. On Saturday morning, the two were spotted driving around Brentwood, California. Garner stopped to pick up some bagels and then headed to Affleck’s house with the food. Later the two hopped in the car and drove around the city, as reported by Page Six.