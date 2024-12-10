Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' spine-chilling words before raping a minor with Jay-Z was…

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z are facing serious allegations in a civil lawsuit, where they are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z defends against serious allegations he faces with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, expressing concern for his family's well-being amid lawsuit.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that Combs and Jay-Z assaulted her while an unnamed female celebrity watched. The initial complaint, which did not name Jay-Z, was filed in October, but an amended complaint now includes him, per People Magazine.

According to the complaint, the accuser was invited to the afterparty by a limousine driver who claimed to work for Combs and told her that the mogul liked younger girls. At the party, she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and was given a drink she believed was drugged.

The plaintiff alleges that Combs approached her with a “crazed look in his eyes” and said, “You are ready to party!” before throwing her against a wall and then “threw her on the bed”.

Jay-Z allegedly removed the minor cloth and raped her

Jay-Z is accused of removing her clothes and raping her while Combs and the female celebrity watched. After “Carter finished”, Combs allegedly raped her as well.

Jane Doe is seeking unspecified damages, and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, has announced that he represents over 100 people accusing Combs of misconduct.

The amended complaint was filed on December 8, and Jay-Z has publicly defended himself against the allegations, stating that the “heinous” claims will affect his family. “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he stated.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

“Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him — in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion — of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades,” Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro stated in a court filing.