Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid rape lawsuit, Jay-Z poses with Beyonce, Blue Ivy on red carpet at Mufasa premiere. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Dec 10, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Jay-Z has been accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl along with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000. He called the charges “heinous.”

After denying rape allegations as claimed by a lawsuit, Jay-Z donned his family man hat as he attended the premiere of Barry Jenkins' Disney animated adventure film Mufasa: The Lion King. He lent support to his wife, Beyonce, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, as he posed with them on the red carpet. (Also Read – Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Rapper allegedly demanded this singer to ‘get plastic surgery’ after Roc Nation deal)

Jay-Z poses with Beyonce and Blue Ivy on red carpet at Mufasa: The Lion King premiere
Jay-Z poses with Beyonce and Blue Ivy on red carpet at Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

Jay-Z at Mufasa premiere

As Beyonce and Blue Ivy posed in metallic gowns on the red carpet, Jay-Z also joined them as the Carters posed like a family for the shutterbugs. He wore a black suit as he smiled and stood in support of his wife and daughter, who thanked the paparazzi for their compliments. A few fan chants of “I love you Jay-Z” could also be heard in the background.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy reprise their voice roles of Simba's mate Nala and daughter Kiara respectively from Jon Favreau's 2019 blockbuster Disney animated adventure film The Lion King in its prequel, Mufasa. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King explores the origins of Simba's father. The voice cast also includes Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thandie Newton. It is slated to release in cinemas on December 20.

Jay-Z's rape lawsuit

A woman said in a lawsuit she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. The woman claims she was raped by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z while a still-unnamed female celebrity watched during a party in a New York City residence following the annual music event.

Jay-Z has strongly denied the claims, labeling them a “blackmail attempt.” "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" the musician wrote. He also stated that the "heinous" charges will have an impact on his family, which includes 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, who are 7.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On