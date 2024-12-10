Amid rape lawsuit, Jay-Z poses with Beyonce, Blue Ivy on red carpet at Mufasa premiere. Watch

After denying rape allegations as claimed by a lawsuit, Jay-Z donned his family man hat as he attended the premiere of Barry Jenkins' Disney animated adventure film Mufasa: The Lion King. He lent support to his wife, Beyonce, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, as he posed with them on the red carpet. (Also Read – Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Rapper allegedly demanded this singer to ‘get plastic surgery’ after Roc Nation deal) Jay-Z poses with Beyonce and Blue Ivy on red carpet at Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

Jay-Z at Mufasa premiere

As Beyonce and Blue Ivy posed in metallic gowns on the red carpet, Jay-Z also joined them as the Carters posed like a family for the shutterbugs. He wore a black suit as he smiled and stood in support of his wife and daughter, who thanked the paparazzi for their compliments. A few fan chants of “I love you Jay-Z” could also be heard in the background.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy reprise their voice roles of Simba's mate Nala and daughter Kiara respectively from Jon Favreau's 2019 blockbuster Disney animated adventure film The Lion King in its prequel, Mufasa. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King explores the origins of Simba's father. The voice cast also includes Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thandie Newton. It is slated to release in cinemas on December 20.

Jay-Z's rape lawsuit

A woman said in a lawsuit she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. The woman claims she was raped by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z while a still-unnamed female celebrity watched during a party in a New York City residence following the annual music event.

Jay-Z has strongly denied the claims, labeling them a “blackmail attempt.” "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" the musician wrote. He also stated that the "heinous" charges will have an impact on his family, which includes 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, who are 7.