Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Rapper allegedly demanded this singer to ‘get plastic surgery’ after Roc Nation deal

Star rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been roped into rape allegations like his friend and now-disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to an October federal lawsuit that was refiled by attorney Tony Buzbee on Sunday to include the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker, the entrepreneur was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Singer M.I.A. was first signed to Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation in May 2012. She quit in December 2013 as her ties with the agency soured over a documentary issue. (Instagram / AP)

Although Carter has since lambasted the allegations as “idiotic” and “heinous in nature,” counter-accusing the Texas-based lawyer of channelling unprofessionalism. Nevertheless, that hasn’t done enough to hit the brakes on spiralling claims associated with him.

Singer M.I.A. alleges Jay-Z told her to get plastic surgery

Soon after the rape allegations linked Jay-Z to the ever-expanding Diddy scandal, a week-old video with a former Roc Nation artist as its subject resurfaced. On November 30, social media-based tabloid source Livebitez, released a clip of singer M.I.A., born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam MBE, alleging that the record executive urged her to “get plastic surgery” after signing her to his label, Roc Nation.

“Even when I met Jay-Z and I signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery,” she said in the recently leaked video. The former Roc Nation artist added, “I’m not insecure because I would’ve got plastic surgery. So their argument of, ‘Maya’s f***ing insecure, that’s why she needs to f***ing massage her ego,’ fails.”

The “Paper Planes” singer went on, “It fails. Fails because you turn around and ask… What women do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around [Jay-Z]? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t, which already proves the fact it’s not insecurity.”

Jay-Z's label signed M.I.A. in 2012. She quit in late 2013

M.I.A, a 49-year-old British rapper, boarded the Roc Nation management roster in May 2012, right before her fourth album, “Matangi,” came out. In December 2013, she revealed that she was leaving the label. The drastic switch reportedly happened in light of her relationship with the Jay-Z-founded venture tumbling after Roc Nation pulled a trailer for a documentary shedding light on the behind-the-scenes preparations that went into crafting her then-latest album.

Once her ties with the label soured, she issued a statement via X/Twitter, “[I'm] leaving Roc Nation. Thank[s] to everyone who supported the M.I.A #MATANGI LP. Happy New Year.” During her short-lived, less than two-year stint at Roc Nation, M.I.A. shared its artist roster with industry giants, including the label founder Jay-Z, Rihanna, Meek Mill and J.Cole.

Jay-Z's reaction to the rape allegation

M.I.A.’s claims are doing their bit in vilifying her former boss, who is already embroiled in nasty rape allegations with a then-underage girl as the alleged victim. While vehemently denying the accusations, the father of three (Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7) said, “My wife [Beyonce] and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

He added, “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”