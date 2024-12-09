Jayz says he and Beyoncé need to talk with kids after rape lawsuit filed against rapper: ‘I mourn loss of…’

Jay-Z made headlines as he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a lawsuit alongside disgraced mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The lawsuit was filed by an unidentified woman and Jay-Z broke the silence as he denied the accusations against him in the legal documents. He is the first celebrity to be officially named by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing over 120 alleged victims of Diddy in his ongoing case. Jay-Z expresses concern for family amid lawsuit, refuting claims of sexual assault as false.(AP)

Meanwhile, Jay-Z shared that he is more worried about his wife, Beyonce and their three kids and the effect this lawsuit will have on them in his statement.

Jay Z concerned about his family amid rape lawsuit

The rapper shut down all the accusations made against him in the lawsuit. Instead, called the lawsuit “blackmail” by the Texas lawyer and his client. However, Jay-Z showed more concern over his family and the impact this lawsuit will have on them.

The 55-year-old said, “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence,” as reported by Page Six.

He added, “Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

Jay Z shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12 and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7 with Beyonce.

Jay Z shuts down the accusations in lawsuit

The lawsuit claimed that the 99 Problems rapper was Diddy’s accomplice as the two sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl at the VMA afterparty in 2000. However, in a lengthy statement shared online, Jay Z stated, “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.”

He continued, “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

The rapper also mentioned that after doing a “little bit of research” on Buzzbee, he realised that the attorney likely “have a pattern of these types of theatrics,” as reported by Blast. About the lawyer, Jay-Z said, “I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valour, you have neither honour nor dignity.”