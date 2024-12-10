Jay-Z, the American rapper and businessman who is married to pop star Beyoncé, was accused of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 along with disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Jay-Z’s name was added to a refiled lawsuit on Sunday after the original was filed months earlier. While the rapper has vehemently denied any involvement, citing the victim’s attorney’s attempt to blackmail him, his mother-in-law Tina Knowles made some controversial social media reactions which she later clarified. Beyoncé’s mom, Knowles gives surprising reaction to Jay-Z's rape accusations; later says, ‘hacked’

Tina Knowles reacts to Jay Z’s rape lawsuit

On Monday, the 70-year-old “liked” an Instagram post from ABC 7 Chicago News announcing that the rapper had been sued for rape. Reports confirmed that Knowles’ official Instagram account followed the post and “liked” it. Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, was named in a civil lawsuit re-filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee on Sunday.

In a statement, Jay-Z addressed the situation, saying, “My lawyer received a demand letter from a so-called lawyer named Tony Buzbee, who seemed to think that these serious accusations would pressure me to settle.” He also expressed his disappointment over having to explain this situation to his children, including the teenage child.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he wrote according to PageSix.

Beyoncé’s mom clarifies she was hacked

Soon after her reaction went viral, Knowles explained, stating her social media handle was hacked. “As you all know, I do not play about my family,” she posted in a statement on Instagram Monday evening. “So if you see something uncharacteristic of me… Just know that it is not me!”

Knowles added in her caption, “Please stop playing with me! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.’”

The Instagram post she liked carried the headline, “Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named in Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13,” alongside a photo of Carter and Combs.

Carter and Beyoncé tied the knot in 2008, and the couple share daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

What is the case against Jay Z?

The victim in attorney Tony Buzbee’s lawsuit claims that the rapper, along with Combs, raped her after a VMAs afterparty at a white house. She explained that she had been trying to enter the VMAs in New York City the night of the assault, standing outside near several celebrity drivers. According to the lawsuit, one limo driver, claiming to work for Combs, invited her to an afterparty.

The woman alleges she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon arriving at the afterparty location. After being served a drink, she was reportedly drugged. The claims further say she was “held down by Carter as he vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched. After Carter finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched.”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case… You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same,” Jay Z said in response.