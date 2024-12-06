Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs begs judge to allow ‘untenable’ laptop behind the bars

Currently serving at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn disgraced rapper and Bad Boy founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recently expressed concern over limitations on his ability to use a laptop for his case. In this courtroom sketch, attorney Marc Agnifolo, left, speaks at the podium, as Alexandra Shapiro, Sean Diddy Combs, and attorney Tony Riccio, seated second left to right, listen during a hearing in federal court, Friday, Nov. 24, 2024, in New York. (Jane Rosenberg via AP)(AP)

The music mogul facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, has been in custody since his arrest in September. He continues to deny all allegations. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman,” his legal team stated.

“We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops,” Combs pleaded in a letter submitted to the court by his attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos.

Diddy's defense team slams ‘untenable’ restrictions on laptop access

The attorneys noted that a laptop, pre-approved for Combs to review discovery materials and assist in his defence, had been provided to the MDC on November 25, 2024. However, nine days later, he has yet to receive access. “These restrictions are untenable and, from what we understand, not required of any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit,” the letter stated.

Combs’ defence team further accused the government of monitoring his handwritten notes, and cited the necessity of a secure laptop for his work. Allegations of privacy breaches arose earlier when federal authorities reportedly seized materials containing privileged communications between Combs and his lawyers. These documents, according to the defence, included sensitive information about witnesses and trial strategies and fall under ‘attorney-client privilege’ only.

“There is no justification for these restrictions,” the attorneys claimed, arguing that the seizure violated Combs' constitutional rights under the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments.

Combs, who maintains his innocence, is awaiting a trial set for May 2025.