Sean Diddy slams allegations by designer Bryana Bana Bongolan, lawyers say rapper ‘has unwavering faith in…’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a new lawsuit filed by fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, who claims that he threatened her life and dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony. According to the lawsuit, the incident took place on September 26, 2016, following a freak-off party. Bongolan is seeking $10 million in damages, accusing the disgraced mogul of physically threatening her during the altercation. However, Diddy has denied the allegations in a new statement. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a $10 million lawsuit from fashion designer Bryana Bongolan, who alleges he threatened her life and dangled her over a balcony during a 2016 incident. Diddy denies the allegations, asserting faith in the judicial process. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy rejects accusations in latest statement

The recent statements released by Diddy via his legal team stated, “As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have."

They continued, “Since last year, Ms Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr Combs firmly denies these serious allegations,” as reported by The Mirror.

The rapper’s attorneys concluded the statement with, “He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

Bongolan’s lawsuit details

The Fashion designer’s lawsuit detailed the happenings of the night the alleged incident took place. The lawsuit read, “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety. It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms Bongolan."

She claimed that she and Diddy’s then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura were sleeping in the same bedroom at the latter’s apartment when an enraged Diddy showed up. They were “violently” awoken by hid poundings on the door.

Bongolan claims that after she asked her girlfriend to hide in the bathroom, Diddy forced his way into the room. She then went to the balcony to get away, but Combs reportedly followed her, stormed up to her, grabbed her and groped her breasts. He then lifted Bongolan by her armpits onto the bannister of the balcony and started yelling at her.

The lawsuit alleges that Ventura heard the commotion from inside and confronted Diddy about his actions. The lawsuit read, “Recognizing the threat of so many witnesses to his assault, Combs pulled Ms Bongolan back over the balcony. But he did not release her. In a last fit of violence, he slammed Ms Bongolan onto the balcony's patio furniture, including a table."

The alleged incident was also referenced in a lawsuit filed by Ventura, last year. The lawsuit claimed that Bad Boy Records owner had lifted an unnamed woman over a balcony, treating her "like a child."