Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' not so Merry Christmas in Jail: From card games to dinner rolls, inside his holiday celebrations

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 05, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will spend Christmas at the Metropolitan Detention Centre after his bail plea was denied for the third time.

After Thanksgiving Day, it looks like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be spending Christmas at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn as his plea for bail got denied for the third time. The disgraced mogul has been behind bars since he was arrested on September 16 in Manhattan and is currently waiting for his trial scheduled in May 2025. He will be celebrating the holidays behind bars but they will not be as lavish as the rapper is used to back home.

Diddy will celebrate Christmas in prison, as his bail was denied for the third time. - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)
Diddy will celebrate Christmas in prison, as his bail was denied for the third time. - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy’s Christmas in prison 

While Diddy who owns a fortune worth $400 million, is accustomed to celebrating the holidays in a lavish style and sharing family pictures around this time. This year, he will be celebrating it differently, behind bars with various activities planned by the prison, as reported by The Mirror.

Federal sources told TMZ that the activities will include card games, dominoes, sporting competitions in basketball and football and more for the inmates.

The Christmas Day menu for Diddy and other inmates will be the same and include, “baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a holiday dessert.” But will surely be missing out on his lavish celebrations with family at his sprawling mansion.

Diddy enjoys feast behind the bars 

As previously reported by The New York Post, the Bad Boy Records owner enjoyed his Thanksgiving meal in prison. He had breakfast of cereals, fruit and pastries at 6 am followed by lunch at 11 am. The lunch consisted of a turkey roast of the inmates’ choice or hot and sour tofu. The sides included mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, two rolls with margarine and an assortment of holiday pies.

In addition to Thanksgiving, Diddy has spent Halloween and his birthday in jail as well. He has also denied all the wrongdoings alleged against him.

