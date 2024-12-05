Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie feels ‘offended’ when people say her daughter looks like Chiefs star

Kylie Kelce is not comfortable with people saying her daughter looks like her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce. In a teaser of her Not Gonna Lie podcast released Wednesday, the pregnant mother-of-three joked about feeling “slightly offended” by the comment about three-year-old Elliotte's resemblance to the Kansas City Chiefs star. Kylie Kelce jokes about feeling offended by comments about her daughter's resemblance to brother-in-law Travis

“The internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis, which I am slightly offended by,” Kylie said of the comments about her daughter's appearance. “I was blonde, I had one dimple. I very much feel like Ellie could pass for looking like mom,” she added.

The 32-year-old further quipped that she is aware that her other daughters, Wyatt, 5, and Bennett, 1, share more of her husband Jason Kelce's genes. “If we could hop off the whole ‘Ellie looks like Travis’ train, that would be greatly appreciated because that’s the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike,” she said.

“We are so lucky that my husband makes cute girls,” she went on, adding, “When you look at Wyatt’s baby pictures and Jason’s baby pictures side-by-side, it looks like we have cloned him.” Kylie also noted that she wishes her fourth child would take after her.

“I complained a lot when Wyatt arrived. It looked like I had nothing to do with it,” Kylie said. “If I had not pushed her out myself, I would not believe that I had any part in making her. Trust me, I am trying desperately to make a child that has any, any resemblance to me,” she quipped.