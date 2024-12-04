Taylor Swift's reaction to Beyonce being named greatest pop star of 21st century revealed

Taylor Swift has nothing but praise for Beyonce after losing the greatest pop star of the 21st Century title to her. Following Billboard's announcement on Tuesday, the Cruel Summer hitmaker felt “really happy” for the 43-year-old singer, a source revealed to Page Six. Taylor Swift's reaction to Beyonce being named the greatest pop star of 21st century revealed

Taylor Swift ‘really happy’ for Beyonce's Billboard achievement

“Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé is so deserving of this honor,” the insider further told the outlet. While Swift is aware of the outrage among her fanbase, she feels no self-pity, according to the source.

The source went on to say that the Midnights singer “appreciates all the fan support she’s received but she knows Beyoncé is a legend in the music industry and Taylor’s honored to have landed in the number two spot next to her.”

“Taylor is proud of what she’s accomplished regardless of what spot she holds,” the source added.

Shortly after Billboard crowned Beyonce the greatest pop star of the 21st Century, Swifties fumed, arguing that the 34-year-old singer has more Number 1 songs and bigger-selling albums and tours.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande fights back tears as Drew Barrymore surprises her with ‘original’ Glinda's wand

“Taylor deserves the spot, we dont care,” wrote one fan on X, while a second added, “imo majority of new pop girlies are inspired by taylor not beyoncé.” Another user pointed out that despite her 25-year career, Beyonce has “no diamond record.”

In its statement, Billboard admitted that while Swift's numbers are bigger than Beyonce's, their staff chose the Single Ladies hitmaker for the title.

“While Taylor Swift is the century’s biggest pop star by the numbers — from album sales to streams to touring dominance — our editorial staff has chosen Beyoncé as our No. 1 Greatest Pop Star of the Century, based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact,” Billboard said.