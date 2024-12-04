Taylor Swift ‘excited’ about Christmas plans with Travis Kelce as ‘they want to do….’

Taylor Swift is all set to wrap up her extensive Eras Tour and look forward to some well-earned relaxation ahead of Christmas. US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) Christmas plans revealed.(AFP)

With more than 150 gigs since beginning her tour in March 2023, the pop artist has been giving thrilling performances for over two years in a row. However, her journey will come to an end on December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Taylor Swift ‘excited for some relaxation and downtime’

On Tuesday, a source told Us Weekly, “Taylor is exhausted,” adding that the singer is “excited for some relaxation and downtime.”

Swift, who started dating Travis Kelce last summer despite her busy touring schedule, reportedly intends to spend the most of her time in Kansas City.

“Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while,” the source informed the outlet.

A second insider went on to say, “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.”

Moreover, she has told her staff to give her at least one year “to see how things go in her personal life.”

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce are planning to spend time with each other during holidays.

What are Swift and Kelce Christmas plans?

The couple intends to spend Christmas with both of their families, a source told Us Weekly.

While it's uncertain exactly which family members will take part in the celebrations, it's probable the three-time Super Bowl champion's parents, -- Donna and Ed Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce with their three kids -- will be present.

One of the sources claims that Swift intends to commemorate the conclusion of her tour and her 35th birthday in New York City on December 13.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker plans to ring in 2025 “low-key” when the holiday season is over, insider told the outlet.