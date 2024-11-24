Mike Tyson offered hefty amount to host Christmas party post controversial viral moment: ‘We know he’s not afraid to…’

Mike Tyson has reportedly been offered a hefty amount to host a Christmas party but with a controversial twist. The boxer had a viral moment during his ill-fated fight with Jake Paul where Tyson’s rear was on the camera during the live stream on Netflix. According to TMZ Sports, he has been offered a lucrative deal to host a holiday event in Las Vegas, with plans to bring his viral moment front and centre. Mike Tyson offered $125K to host a Christmas party in Las Vegas, capitalizing on his viral moment during the fight with Jake Paul.(@miketyson/Instagram)

Tyson offered to host a controversial Christmas bash

A male revue in Las Vegas is reportedly eager to capitalise on the viral moment featuring the boxing legend. Following his brief, unscripted appearance on Netflix during a fight night on November 15, where Tyson's rear end gained significant attention, the organisers at Kings of Hustler reached out with a substantial offer to host a holiday event.

They intend to have Tyson appear as the host, showcasing the moment that captured widespread attention, with the hopes of further capitalizing on his newfound popularity from the incident, as reported by TMZ.

As a result, they have presented the boxer with an offer of $125K to simply make an appearance at the holiday event in a pair of chaps and a banana hammock, likely referencing the outfit he wore during his viral moment.

King of Hustler authorities says…

Brittany Rose, the general manager of King of Hutler said, “We've been in the business of entertaining and pushing boundaries for years, and we think Mike Tyson’s playful side is exactly what our Cowboy Christmas Party needs.”

She continued, “We know he’s not afraid to have some fun, and we’re offering him the opportunity to do so with a hefty sum. Plus, we think it’ll be a night to remember for everyone in attendance."

The outlet reported that Tyson received another proposal after his viral rear moment went viral post the Netflix stream via CamSoda which is an adult website. The site offered $250K to the legend to showcase his previous viral moment by flaunting his rear end for a duration of one hour.